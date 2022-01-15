Douglas County Department of Corrections confirm death of man convicted of arson

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of 68-year-old Carl Bohm. Bohm had pleaded guilty to the charges of first-degree arson and first-degree assault and was awaiting sentencing.

"On Jan. 6, 2021, Mr. Carl Bohm, an incarcerated individual, was hospitalized due to ongoing serious medical conditions, which had continued to deteriorate. Unfortunately, Mr. Bohm succumbed to his conditions at a local hospital in the early morning hours of Jan. 14, 2022,” said the director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections, Mike Myers.

This incident is pending a grand jury investigation, per state law.

