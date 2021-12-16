Victim of 2019 Omaha arson case dies of injuries; county attorney considering additional charges

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On July 12, 2019 Carl Bohm was charged with first-degree arson in connection to a fire that took place in February of the same year. One of the victims of the fire, Janet Bohm, recently died in Colorado, say authorities.

The Omaha Police Department says it was notified of her death and that "the local coroner determined her death was directly related to the injuries she suffered in the 2019 fire and ruled her death a homicide."

OPD says that the Douglas County Attorney is currently reviewing the case to determine whether or not there will be additional charges related to the case.

