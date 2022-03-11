Douglas County District Court grand jury concludes inquiry regarding in-custody deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As required by state law, a Douglas County District Court grand jury has concluded its inquiry into the deaths of individuals who died in the custody of law enforcement or corrections personnel, or while being apprehended.

The following deaths were reviewed: Thomas Headley, Mark Buda, Pah Leh, David Farley, Nigel Phillips, Victor Harman, Phillip Teplitsky, Trent Toline, Robert Condon, Eric Liao, Joshua Schmitt, Cesar Robledo, Robert Camacho, Jason Porter, Jose Cruz, Deven Telford, and Cody Wilbourn.

According to a press release from the district court, the grand jury "determined that there was not probable cause to believe that a crime had been committed in connection with the deaths of any of these individuals." There was a separate, "No True Bill" report returned by the grand jury in the cases of the above-mentioned individuals. This means that having heard the evidence, the grand jury does not believe a crime was committed.

