Douglas County Fair returns Friday at a new location

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The state of Nebraska's longest-running county fair returns this weekend.

The Douglas County Fair will run July 15-17 at its new location, Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston.

"It really brings everything together in more of the heart of Omaha and brings Douglas County and Ralston together," Chairman Matt Gunderson said. "With this weekend's weather forecast it also brings us air conditioning."

The fair is free with a focus on bringing both rural and urban Nebraska together.

"One-third of the jobs in Douglas County come from a tie to agriculture. So we bring a little urban flair with bounce houses and community stages and things like that," Gunderson said. "But we also bring some of the traditional agriculture aspects to it with livestock shows, kitty tractor pulls, and static exhibits."

It will use another new location for night activities—Granary Green.

"The nighttime activities are a great partnership with Granary Green and the city of Ralston. We kick off Friday night with a ribbon-cutting event and a live band," Gunderson said. "Saturday night is family movie night so we're going to show Encanto out on the green space there with a watermelon feed provided by Nelson Produce. So, great family-friendly and fun activities."

You can check out the whole schedule of events for the entire weekend by clicking here.