Douglas County Health Department reports 70 additional COVID-19 cases, no new death certificates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 70 additional COVID-19 cases, which were confirmed over the past three days.

With the new cases, the community’s total, since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is 71,544.

The department received no new death certificates related to the virus so that total remains at 710.

The DCHD also said 65,070 people to date have recovered from COVID-19.

