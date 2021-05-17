Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County Health Department reports 70 additional COVID-19 cases, no new death certificates

items.[0].image.alt
Mary OConnell
File
Covid testing
Posted at 12:17 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 13:17:47-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 70 additional COVID-19 cases, which were confirmed over the past three days.

With the new cases, the community’s total, since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is 71,544.

The department received no new death certificates related to the virus so that total remains at 710.

The DCHD also said 65,070 people to date have recovered from COVID-19.

See also: Friday vaccine clinics at Douglas County Health Department

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018