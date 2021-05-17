Friday vaccine clinics starting at Douglas County Health Department

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday morning Phil Rooney, Resource Specialist with the Douglas County Health Department, confirmed with 3 News Now that the county will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its offices on Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Rooney said that all three vaccines will be available.

Today, Gov. Ricketts held a press conference with Omaha Public Schools and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to encourage high school students to get the coronavirus vaccine. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children between the ages of 12 and 15 years of age.

