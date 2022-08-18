Douglas County Health Department warns about rare brain-eating amoeba infection in rivers, lakes and streams

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The water of the Elkhorn River turned deadly for a child this week and the culprit is an amoeba called Naegleria Fowleri. It's typically seen in southern states because it loves heat and moisture.

How dangerous is this?

"I want to stress that this is rare. There have been about 154 individuals since 1965 that have been identified with this particular infection. Four of those individuals have survived this infection," Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said.

Is it still safe to swim, tube or water ski?

Fresh water in lakes or rivers can pose a risk. Swimming, diving or tubing behind a boat increases the danger because you can get water in your eyes, nose or mouth.

"If you're just sitting in an inner tube, floating down the river, not putting your face in the water in a forceful way, that risk level's gonna go much lower," Huse said.

If a person becomes infected, how long does it take for symptoms to start?

"It's about an average of five days you'll see people start to have symptoms with this," Huse said.

What are the symptoms?

"The symptoms usually start somewhat generalized with a headache, nausea, vomiting, confusion, and typically then proceeds to stiff neck, confusion, and seizures," Huse said.

This organism, Huse warns, is moving north since Nebraska is seeing drier weather but authorities won't shut down the river.

"You're not going to see large numbers of people who are contracting this organism from being in the water, necessarily. It's not to say there is no risk that this has happened to somebody," Huse said.

Nature lovers are taking notice

"I hadn't planned on swimming in the Elkhorn during my time here, but now that I know this information, I'll probably stay out of the water," Kelly Sargisson, a traveling nurse, said.

"I have plans on tubing over Labor Day weekend. I had someone texting before this asking if I had heard about it. I'm sure people will question it and they'll keep an eye out to see what's going on," Troy Kingston said.

Avid tubers like Kingston aren't going to let the risk of an infection worry them too much.

"Sounds like you got more of a chance of stepping on something and cutting your foot or hurting yourself on a log on a river, so everything's got its little dangers," Kingston said.

It's a danger you won't see, but one that could be deadly.

To protect yourself against a potential infection, plug your nose and avoid submerging your head in the water. Iowa also had a death from the amoeba last month, but these cases are not related.

