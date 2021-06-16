Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour delivers last report

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Board approved the hiring of Dr. Lindsay Huse to replace current Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour. On Wednesday, Pour gave her final report to the board.

Pour will be retiring at the end of the month.

