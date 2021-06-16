Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour delivers last report

items.[0].image.alt
Nati Harnik/AP
The Douglas County Health Department reported the coronavirus positivity rate in the county for the week that ended Saturday was 33.8 percent.
Adi Pour
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 13:32:19-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Board approved the hiring of Dr. Lindsay Huse to replace current Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour. On Wednesday, Pour gave her final report to the board.

Pour will be retiring at the end of the month.

READ MORE: Dr. Lindsay Huse approved as next Douglas County Health Director

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018