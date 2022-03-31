Douglas County property taxes due by midnight March 31

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you haven’t paid the first half of your property taxes yet and live in Douglas County, Thursday is the final day before you face a delinquent interest penalty.

According to the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office, the deadline for the first half of your taxes will be Thursday, March 31 at midnight.

"Property taxes fund the operations of all five of our school districts in Douglas County, as well as the municipalities of Omaha, Bennington, Ralston, Elk Valley, and a number of other organizations that rely on property taxes in order to fund the services they provide to our citizens," Douglas County treasurer John W. Ewing, Jr. said.

All customer service centers for the treasurer’s office will be open until 4:30 p.m. that day to help people make payments. Dropboxes will also be available for people paying by check.

People who want to pay by mail “must ensure a U.S. Postal Service Postmark of midnight or earlier, dated March 31st, 2021, to avoid a delinquent interest penalty.”

"Please pay on time so you don't face the penalty of 14 percent interest. That is something we do not want to do, but it is something that we are required to do," Ewing, Jr. said. "If they continue not to pay then we have another problem where their taxes are sold, and that can cause additional issues."

You can also pay online at www.dctreasurer.org. Paying online using e-checks or by credit card will result in a service charge.

If you have questions, you can call 444-7103 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Douglas County Treasurer customer service centers are located at: