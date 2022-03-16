Douglas County prosecutor announces charges following shooting death of Ralston student

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tuesday, the Douglas County prosecuting attorney announced charges following a shooting death at an Omaha home over the weekend.

Eighteen-year-old Blake Miller now faces a manslaughter charge following the shooting death of Tanner Farrell. He is currently in custody at a Douglas County correctional facility.

County prosecutor, Don Kleine called Farrell's death “tragic” and defined the manslaughter charge against Miller, stating he killed Farrell unintentionally while committing a third-degree assault.

Kleine said he thought the charge was necessary in this case because of Miller’s actions the night of the shooting.

According to Kleine, alcohol was being consumed by one or more of the four teens involved. He said Miller showed a rifle and that the teens were “fooling around” with it.

Kleine said Miller likely thought the rifle was not loaded when he pointed it at Farrell and pulled the trigger.

Currently, Miller is the only one charged in connection to the shooting.

