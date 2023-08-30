Douglas County Sheriff arrests another suspect in Omaha man homicide investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest in connection to the homicide investigation of 39-year-old Laron Hodges.

Here's what we know from police:

A suspect arrested in connection to the investigation is identified as 42-year-old Kenneth D. Smith.

Smith was booked at Douglas County Corrections on the alleged charge of accessory to a Class 1 or 1A felony (Murder in the 1st Degree), a Class IIA felony.

On February 7, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report for Hodges.

As the investigation progressed, detectives were able to locate Hodges’ vehicle in a private impound lot in Omaha. The vehicle was searched and Hodges’ body was located concealed inside of the vehicle.

Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip-line at (402) 444-6000.

These tips are anonymous and can lead to a cash reward.

RELATED: Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrest 1 in connection to homicide of Omaha man

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.