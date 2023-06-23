Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrest 1 in connection to homicide of Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 26-year-old female in connection to the homicide of Laron Hodges, 39, of Omaha.

DCSO said in a press release the suspect arrested in connection to the investigation has been identified as Erykha Wilson, 26.

Wilson was booked at Douglas County Corrections on the charge of accessory to a Class I or IA felony (Murder in the 1st Degree), a Class IIA felony.

Hodges was reported missing on Feb. 7. As police continued the investigation, detectives found Hodges' vehicle in a private impound lot in Omaha. The vehicle was searched and his body was located inside.

