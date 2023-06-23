Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrest 1 in connection to homicide of Omaha man

handcuffs
FILE
handcuffs
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 13:36:45-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 26-year-old female in connection to the homicide of Laron Hodges, 39, of Omaha.

DCSO said in a press release the suspect arrested in connection to the investigation has been identified as Erykha Wilson, 26.

Wilson was booked at Douglas County Corrections on the charge of accessory to a Class I or IA felony (Murder in the 1st Degree), a Class IIA felony.

Hodges was reported missing on Feb. 7. As police continued the investigation, detectives found Hodges' vehicle in a private impound lot in Omaha. The vehicle was searched and his body was located inside.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018