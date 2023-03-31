Douglas County Sheriff looking for car belonging to homicide victim from Kearney

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance with regard to the homicide investigation of Patrick Weber.

Weber's body was found in the area of 69th and Rainwood Road on March 21.

They are looking for Weber’s blue, 1996 Buick LeSabre, which is still missing. Police say that the plates may have been removed.

Anyone with information about this vehicle is to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000.

Tips are anonymous and can lead to a cash reward.

