Douglas County taking applications to fill vacancy left on board following Mike Boyle's death

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, September 13, Douglas County Commissioner Mike Boyle died following a long life of service to the community. Now that some time has passed, the board is looking to fill the vacancy brought on by his death.

The county provided the following release with details for applying:

Citizens interested in replacing Mike Boyle on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners may submit a letter of application in care of Douglas County Clerk/Comptroller Daniel A. Esch, 1819 Farnam Street, Civic Center H08, Omaha, NE 68183 or at daniel.esch@douglascounty-ne.gov.

All such submissions must be received by Monday, October 4, 2021, at 4:30 P.M. Along with the letter of application, applicants need to include the address of their residence and a résumé. All submissions will be made public.

A candidate must be a registered voter and must be a resident of Douglas County Board District 1 for at least six (6) months prior to being appointed. See also Neb.Rev.Stat. §32-571 and §23-150. To verify residency requirements, applicants may contact the Douglas County Election Commissioner at 402-444-8683 for assistance. District maps are also available on the Election Commissioner's website at https://www.votedouglascounty.com/maps.aspx.

Prior to personal interviews, applications and résumés will be reviewed by Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine and Douglas County Clerk/Comptroller Daniel Esch. Per state statute, vacancies on a county board are to be filled by the county treasurer, county attorney and county clerk. For the appointment, a public meeting(s) will be set and a decision is expected to be made on or before October 28, 2021. The appointee to this position will serve for the remainder of the current term and the position will be on the ballot in 2024.

More information will be available on www.douglascountyclerk.org.

County boards have legislative and administrative duties. The primary responsibilities include the management of county funds and adoption of the budget; oversight of county property; setting of tax levies; and administration of several programs established by state law. The Douglas County Board meets on Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m. The County Board of Commissioners also serves as the County Board of Equalization, County Board of Corrections, County Board of Noxious Weeds, and Board of Trustees for the Douglas County Health Center/Community Mental Health Center. Commissioners also serve on other committees, advisory boards and/or task forces. Additional information on the Douglas County Board is available at https://commissioners.douglascounty-ne.gov/.

