Douglas County voting deadlines happening Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three Douglas County voting deadlines are coming up this Friday.

According to a release from the Douglas County Election Commission, people who wish to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot or request a replacement ballot for the City of Omaha General Election and Douglas County West Community Schools Bond will need to do so by 6 p.m. on Friday.

“New residents or those who have moved must register to vote in person at the Douglas County Election Commission office this week if they wish to vote in the May 11, 2021 City of Omaha General Election or Douglas County West Schools Bond Election,” stated Brian W. Kruse, Election Commissioner.

People needing to register to vote for the first time, people re-registering at a new address and those changing political parties or making other changes to their registrations will need to make an in-person visit to the Douglas County Election Commission Office at 12220 West Center Raod.

People who live within the Douglas County West Community School District and wish to vote on the proposed bonds "are eligible to vote in the by-mail Special Bond Election, also on Tuesday, May 11, 2021."

To find your polling place, go to www.votedouglascounty.com.

For more, read the Douglas County Election's full release below:

