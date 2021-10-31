Watch
Dozens of cases dismissed after drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence

OPD
OPD released this image of counterfeit Oxycodone pills circulating in the area.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Oct 31, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — At least 66 criminal cases have been dismissed a month after authorities announced that more than $1.2 million worth of drugs had been stolen from a Nebraska State Patrol evidence room, and more dismissals are likely.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda says his office has closed 66 cases, and it is still reviewing 43 more.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that similar reviews are happening in 13 other counties served by the State Patrol evidence locker where the thefts were discovered. A former State Patrol evidence technician and her boyfriend have been indicted on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute the drugs.

