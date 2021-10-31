Dozens of cases dismissed after drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — At least 66 criminal cases have been dismissed a month after authorities announced that more than $1.2 million worth of drugs had been stolen from a Nebraska State Patrol evidence room, and more dismissals are likely.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda says his office has closed 66 cases, and it is still reviewing 43 more.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that similar reviews are happening in 13 other counties served by the State Patrol evidence locker where the thefts were discovered. A former State Patrol evidence technician and her boyfriend have been indicted on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute the drugs.

SEE MORE: NSP employee arrested in connection to evidence audit; $1.2M+ worth of drugs missing

NSP employee arrested in connection to evidence audit; $1.2M+ worth of drugs missing

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.