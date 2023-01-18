Dozens of animals adopted during Nebraska Humane Society event Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We told you about an adoption event in honor of the late Betty White's birthday Tuesday and now we've learned the final tally.

A total of 49 animals were adopted at the Nebraska Humane Society.

That breaks down to 23 dogs, 23 cats and 3 critters.

One of the adopters was our director Nichole who got a rabbit and named him Obi-Wan Kenobi.

RELATED: Dog and cat adoption party on Betty White's birthday at Nebraska Humane Society

Dog and cat adoption frenzy at NHS

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.