Driver involved in crash that killed Omaha bicyclist to face misdemeanor charges

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that the driver involved in a September 10 crash that killed a bicyclist will face charges.

The bicyclist, 47-year-old Matthew Latacha, was a cardiologist and electrophysiologist with the Methodist Health System.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 63-year-old Dale E. Teneyck.

According to a press release, the DCSO, in coordination with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, has made a determination that Teneyck will face criminal charges of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and careless driving.

DCSO has coordinated with Teneyck to receive the criminal citation.

