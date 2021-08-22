Dundee Day returns for 28th year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The sun was out, and so were the people.

“There’s a great energy out here in Dundee, always has been, but today you can really feel it,” Great Harvest bread baker Josh O’Hara said.

The 28th annual Dundee Day made its return Saturday to celebrate the historical Omaha neighborhood.

“You can see the crowd, and everyone is having a wonderful time. There’s something for everyone of every age,” Dundee Day volunteer organizer Rachel Slobotski said. “It’s just a great time to come out and be together with people.”

That's especially true after having to cancel the celebration a year ago.

“After not having it last year because of all the craziness, there’s nothing better than seeing all of these people coming out and having a good time out here,” O'Hara said. “Couldn’t ask for better weather, it’s really fun. Lots of cool booths and lots of cool activities to do.”

“A thousand percent wonderful for the small businesses. I think with the pandemic a lot of the small businesses got kind of cut out on a lot of things” Dundee neighborhood resident Susan Means said. “This is one way to show that they’re still around.”

The day was full of things to be a part of and enjoy, such as its yearly 5K, parade, and pancake feed. They also had live music, and plenty of local booths and vendors.

“They’re spaced a little further out for COVID, we wanted to encourage some distance with that, but everyone came out and every spot was taken,” Slobotski said.

Masks and hand sanitizer were also provided for those who wanted them. Overall, a great opportunity for the neighborhood to highlight what Dundee brings to Omaha

“I think sometimes this neighborhood might be a little overlooked with Midtown and everything, but it has a wonderful historic feel to it,” Slobotski said. “It’s a safe neighborhood and beautiful.”

“Everyone should come down here just to get a taste of Dundee,” Means said. “A lot of people have heard of Dundee but don’t know what it really is, and this is what it is.”

The money raised across the events that Dundee Day hosted goes to improving the neighborhood and its local business that suffered during the pandemic.

