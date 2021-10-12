Early holiday shopping imperative this year with supply chain logjams

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The pandemic threw a wrench in the global supply chain, and it has only gotten worse.

Freights continue to come in and the supply chain can’t keep up because of the shortage of workers and the high demands, which is why now may be the time to start purchasing your holiday gifts for this year.

Omaha toy company Fat Brain Toys enters its 19th year. They are very reliant on the holiday season, just like customers are on them when Christmas rolls around.

Because of this backup and the uncertainty of the supply chain in the coming months, they say to buy those holiday gifts as soon as you can, but also ask customers to remain patient with them.

“It’s not hype, you do want to get out and get your shopping done early. If some of those most wished for items. If you don’t find them at first, don’t despair. Things may be a little delayed, the shelves may be a little thin, but the product will keep flowing. It just may be a little more drawn out than previous years,” said Mark Carson, founder of Fat Brain Toys.

Fat Brain Toys said the biggest challenge has been the inconsistency, and watching orders arrive at ports and not knowing until the last minute when they will arrive.

“We thought last year was going to be a really strange year for shipping and logistics, but this year has ended up being an even bigger challenge. A variety of different supply chain constraints have all come together to create a lot of problems honestly," added Carson.

Carson said Santa will never stop delivering, he might be a little delayed, but things will continue to flow.

