Earth gets a second moon... seriously!

Growing up, we all learned about Earth's moon, and we can see it in the sky every day. A handful of people have even been there! The world watched as Neil Armstrong took "one small step" in 1969. Astronomers say it's been with us for billions of years, but now, we have a second moon, although its not quiet as impressive as the original.

This new mini moon isn't large enough for any human visitors. It's only estimated to be about the size of a school bus. It's an asteroid named 2024 PT5.

The asteroid slowly moved towards earth this summer, allowing Earth's gravity to start changing its movement. Early this week it's speed and direction was just right to start officially orbiting Earth.

It's so small, at least in space terms, that we won't be able to see it here in Omaha without a large enough professional telescope. The asteroid will escape Earth's gravity just before Thanksgiving and return to its orbit around the sun, leaving us with one moon again. It is moving so slowly relative to Earth's speed, it won't even complete one full orbit.

While our normal moon's gravity causes tides in the ocean, this much smaller moon isn't large enough to impact any part of life here. PT5 also won't be running into anything or anyone while it visits us.

