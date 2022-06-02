Elkhorn 5th grader makes it to fourth round of Scripps National Spelling Bee

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 5th grader from Elkhorn made it all the way to the fourth round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Ananya Prassanna, unfortunately, was eliminated Wednesday.

Her word was (puling). The definition of that word means whining or whimpering.

Despite not making it all the way, the 11-year-old said she's proud of herself. She says it was the best week ever to be surrounded by other spellers.

“It's amazing. It kind of really helps you connect and you can relate to so many people. And it's about enjoying the process too. So you have friends you can depend on and you can help. And they help you and they depend on you,” said Ananya.

She placed 49th and still has three years of eligibility. Ananya plans to work hard and get back to the bee.

Finals are Thursday night at 7 p.m. on Scripps-owned "Bounce" and "ION."

