Elkhorn South band director's contract terminated, another teacher resigns

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Elkhorn Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to cancel the contract of Elkhorn South band director Dr. Michelle Bluford.

The vote came down at a special meeting on Monday afternoon.

Superintendent Bary Habrock presented the request for Bluford's contract to be terminated.

Five of the board members voted to terminate the contract without question or comment. One board member, Nancy Rogic-Greufe, was absent during the vote.

Bluford is accused of sexually abusing a student who has since graduated.

The board also approved the resignation of another band director from Elkhorn South, Lindsey Bogatz. The board voted to approve the resignation also without any questions or comments. The vote was 5-0 with one absent.

KMTV has reached out to Habrock for more information regarding this resignation but has yet to hear back.

The board ended the meeting with a statement, delivered by Board President Amy Parks.

"We offer our deepest sympathies to the victim and her family and are very saddened by the events that transpired," Parks said, reading from a prepared statement. "The physical safety and personal well-being of our students is always our top priority and we believe the actions taken today reflect our continued dedication to our students."

Parks went on to say they are dedicated to protecting students from abuse and neglect and said they will take prompt action when a report is received.

"It is our hope that we can begin to bring this matter to a close and continue to move forward in the best interest of our students," she said.

Parks said they are conducting an internal review of their policies and protocols surrounding professional boundaries and will be providing training for all staff.

