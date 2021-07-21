Watch
Elkhorn South teacher accused of felony child abuse makes first court appearance

Steffani Nolte (KMTV)
Michelle Bluford hearing on 7/21/2021
Michelle Bluford at hearing
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 12:56:08-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Michelle Bluford, a former Elkhorn South High School band teacher who is accused of felony child abuse, made her first court appearance this morning.

She was arrested Monday and accused of having inappropriate contact with a student who has since graduated.

Today in court, the prosecutors laid out some of the details in the case. They said Bluford would cuddle the female student, rock her to sleep and touch her inappropriately. Police say that grooming behavior and sexual abuse allegedly happened over the course of two to three years.

Bluford's bond was set at $75 thousand.

