Elkhorn South teacher accused of felony child abuse makes first court appearance

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Michelle Bluford, a former Elkhorn South High School band teacher who is accused of felony child abuse, made her first court appearance this morning.

She was arrested Monday and accused of having inappropriate contact with a student who has since graduated.

READ MORE: Elkhorn South band director arrested on felony child abuse charge

Today in court, the prosecutors laid out some of the details in the case. They said Bluford would cuddle the female student, rock her to sleep and touch her inappropriately. Police say that grooming behavior and sexual abuse allegedly happened over the course of two to three years.

Bluford's bond was set at $75 thousand.

