Arrest warrant issued for Elkhorn band director

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Douglas County judge has signed an arrest warrant for Michelle Bluford, a music teacher with the Elkhorn Public School District.

A criminal complaint was filed against Bluford on July 15 alleging one count of Criminal Child Abuse, a class IIIA felony. The complaint was signed by Deputy County Attorney Molly B. Keane.

3 News Now previously reported in June that the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating an "inappropriate relationship" that allegedly occurred between a staff member and a former student.

In an emailed statement the school district said, "Elkhorn Public Schools is aware of the issuance of an arrest warrant for Michelle Bluford, and we continue to cooperate with the Douglas County Sheriff’s office in their investigation. At this time, this remains an ongoing personnel matter. Pursuant to state law, we are unable to respond to questions or provide additional information."

Elkhorn Public Schools has an anonymous reporting system for families and students that have safety concerns: (531) 299-SAFE (7233) or www.safe2helpne.org