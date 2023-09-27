Emerald Ash Borer 'continual' problem for tree management in Glenwood and elsewhere in Midwest

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — In the mid-20th Century, Dutch Elm Disease killed many of the elm trees in Glenwood, Iowa. As a replacement, the city planted ash trees, which are usually sturdy. Now, the city — and many homeowners — are forced to remove those mature trees because of an invasive species.

A little more than 20 years ago, a lot of communities around the Midwest started noticing an invasive insect species native to Asia, the Emerald Ash Borer, was killing their ash trees.

“There’s one across the street,” said Glenwood Tree Board Chairman Tom Hoogestraat, standing in Glenwood Lake Park. “That’s dying. And there’s a dead tree in the woods there, that’s probably got it and dying.”

Hoogestraat says other communities in the region were reporting infestations before Glenwood saw any.

“We noticed it about, I'm going to say, four years ago now. But prior to that, trees were infected. We just weren’t paying attention,” he said.

Hoogestraat says removing the trees is a “continual process” for the City of Glenwood because ash trees are native to the area and very common. He also deals with treating and removing the trees on his own property.

“You see up on top, no leaves and some leaves, and I don’t know if you can see in one spot the leaf has a little bit of a shrinking, and that’s — they’re just dying there,” said Hoogestraat, while explaining that affected trees show symptoms starting at the top.

Sarah Bell, a forester with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says there are some treatments, but sometimes, tree removal is best.

“People get excited when they hear there is something you can do to keep your tree alive, but then it’s kind of like a blow when you realize it can be costly if you’re dealing with a big tree,” said Bell. “And it’s not just a ‘one and done.’ So, I think, replanting is usually where I direct folks — unless it’s a real sentimental, special shade tree in your yard — oftentimes it makes sense to get a new tree going.”

The Iowa DNR has programs to help people replant new trees at reduced prices. The agency also provides services to communities looking to evaluate their ash tree inventory.

For more information visit IowaDNR.gov.

Another resource for tree care are the Iowa State University Extension offices in each county.

