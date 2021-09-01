Emmy-nominated Omahan and comedian Amber Ruffin returning for Friday book signing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Friday, Benson High School graduate and Emmy nominated comedian Amber Ruffin will be returning home for a book signing in Aksarben Village.

The signing will be happening at STATUS, located 1917 S 67th St, at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. with an after-party planned at 5402 North 90th Street.

The book, "You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lucy: Crazy Stories about Racism," was authored by Amber and her sister Lacey Lamar.

Read more about the event in STATUS' release:

On September 3, STATUS will be hosting perhaps the most glamorous book signing the city has ever seen. Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar will be using the chic backdrop of the pre-loved luxury goods boutique to tour their book: “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories about Racism.”



The book signing event will begin at 6 p.m. at STATUS’s Aksarben storefront located at 1917 S. 67th Street, Suite 160. The event will feature a live band and red carpet entry for photos and hor d’oeuvres. The band will start at 7 p.m. An after party will be held at The Strut (located at 5402 N 90th St.) beginning at 10 p.m.



Ruffin and Lamar are a sister duo hailing from Omaha. Ruffin is best known for her Emmy-nominated show, The Amber Ruffin Show, and her comedy writing for Late Night With Seth Meyers. Her comedic background and close bond with her sister became the perfect formula for their book. The two are excited to return to Omaha for this special event. Status owner Christi Ballard is thrilled to host them in her recently-opened storefront.



“Amber and Lacey have chosen STATUS to represent their vision for their book signing. I am extremely honored,” Ballard said. “I am so excited for us to be representing these ladies.”



This event will be free to the public, however, there will be a red carpet officer at the door to control the line and how many can be in the store at a time. Attendees can purchase the book that day or bring their copy to get signed.



To learn more, visit mystatuslux.com or follow STATUS on Instagram and Facebook at @mystatuslux.

