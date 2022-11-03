Endangered missing advisory issued for 21-year-old Papillion woman with medical conditions

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a 21-year-old woman out of Papillion, according to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).

The Papillion Police Department is looking for Tiffany Harwood who is described as a 5'1" white woman. She's approximately 105 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes and may be wearing zebra print pajamas, black shoes and a black backpack.

Harwood is missing from the 1000 block of Michelle Pkwy in Papillion and was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

According to NSP, Harwood has medical conditions that require medication and she can become confused and disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Papillion Police Department at (402) 740-3779 immediately.

