Eppley Airfield expects pre-pandemic levels as 'Year of Travel' continues into Thanksgiving holiday.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Eppley Airfield 173,000 passengers are expected to come through during the Thanksgiving weekend. That number is up 4% from last year and 0.5% from pre-pandemic levels.

Travelers are ready to get out and about this Thanksgiving. Pam Phillips said she is ready to get someplace warm.

"We’re here traveling to Hawaii to see our son for Thanksgiving," she said. "It was a birthday gift.”

Phillips is not alone. AAA is expecting 54 million people to be traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday; 49 million of those are driving 50 miles or more away from home, and 4.5 million Americans plan to travel by plane.

"Travel numbers have been up and people want to get out," Ortner said. "They want to

see their family and friends.

For those planning to drive to holiday destinations, Ortner said this might be the year to consider a rental.

“Rental cars costs are down 7% from last year, so when you look at all the things that inflation is raising the costs on, there’s a shining star out there.”

The busiest travel days are expected to be Tuesday and Wednesday of this week as well as next Monday, Nov. 28.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.