Eppley Airfield's terminal entrance under construction; new temporary entrance starting Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the holidays quickly approaching, Eppley Airfield is expected to see more traffic than it has in recent months, and travelers will have to prepare for some temporary changes.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 9th, the former terminal entrance at Omaha’s airport will be closed down for construction.

This is a part of the Airport Access and Modernization Program that was launched in the summer of 2021.

The temporary entrance is about 1,000 feet south of the former entrance, with plenty of signs to help travelers navigate their way to the terminals.

The new entrance is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022

“The new entrance will have stoplights with improved signage, making accessing the airport even more convenient,” Omaha Airport Authority Chief Information and Development Officer Stephen McCoy said. “There will be additional traffic lanes on that roadway towards the terminal. That will add capacity and provide safe and efficient access to the Eppley Airfield Terminal for years to come. Also, we will be doing some fresh new landscaping and new lighting to enhance the overall experience for travelers.”

The Omaha Airport Authority will also be restoring the south garage and adding exclusive premier parking to the third level.

Omaha Airport Authority says, like the terminal, the garage will remain open throughout the entirety of the project, but parts will be closed off at various times.

“They may see some minor detours with this roadway change, but the garage and the roadway will remain open throughout,” McCoy said. “We will have access to the terminal and to the south garage throughout the entire duration of this project.”

The staff recommends you use the new north parking garage. When using that you can avoid all the construction by entering the garage from Abbott Drive.

For more information on the project, visit the Omaha Airport Authority's website.

