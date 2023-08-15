Everyone safe after Ralston's Karen Western Elementary goes into 'secure in place' Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A second Ralston elementary school was put on "secure in place" this week when a person outside the school said they had been shot on Tuesday.

A construction worker was approached by an individual who came from a nearby trail saying they had been shot. First responders were called and Karen Western Elementary School went into "secure in place" status until the incident was resolved, according to Ralston Public Schools.

A school spokesman told 3 News Now that the individual wasn't shot but was taken to the hospital. More than one agency responded to the incident as the school has an Omaha address, but is part of the Ralston school system.

