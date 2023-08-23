Family and friends come together, call for justice for one-year-old Ra'Miyah Worthington

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Ra'Miyah Worthington died from being left for hours in a daycare van. Several family members, friends and even strangers came together, calling for justice.

"Just to hear the hurt and the cries in her voice, I can just only imagine. I would not wish this on nobody," said Michaela Parker, a family friend.

A call at 3 p.m. Monday for an unresponsive one-year-old brought officers to Kidz of the Future, a childcare center near 50th and Leavenworth Streets. Ra'Miyah went to the hospital in extremely critical condition but she did not make it.

Her parents have six children and have been bringing their kids to the daycare for more than five years. Three of their kids were in that van, including Ra'Miyah, but only two of them made it inside.

"She's the youngest one here and she is so full of life. When she don't come, they're calling asking, 'Where's Ra'Miyah, she coming?'" said Ra'Miyah's mom, Sina Johnson referring to other times she brought her daughter to the daycare. "Yesterday they didn't ask me, but you've seen her siblings but y'all didn't ask, y'all didn't call."

The van driver was arrested by Omaha Police, but the family and others in the community say they are coming together in hopes of preventing this from happening again. Their hope is that no other family has to feel what these parents are feeling.

"The house is so quiet now. It don't even feel the same. You know what I mean? I don't get to hear little feet coming in, you know, hopping on my bed," said Ri'Miyah's father, Rianna Worthington.

With the ongoing investigation, the daycare on Leavenworth has been temporarily closed. After protesting there, the family and others went to the other Kidz of the Future location, where business was going on as usual. The family said they haven't heard much from the daycare except for when they reached out.

"When I told them my baby died they said, 'That baby didn't die,' and hung up…" said Johnson.

She said it was unusual that they didn't say her name, which is why her family and friends will say it in her memory.

A GoFundMe is up in support of the family and to help cover the funeral costs for Ra'Miyah.

