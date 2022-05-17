Family of Samuel Martinez, UNL student missing for a year, holding a celebration of life Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The family of the missing University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, Samuel Martinez announced Tuesday that they will be holding a celebration of life in La Vista on Saturday, which is also his 24th birthday.

Martinez flew to Kauai, Hawaii on May 12, 2021. He had the intention of hiking and camping. He was expected to return to Nebraska on May 25, but missed his outbound flight.

There hasn't been a positive sighting of him since May 14, 2021. Authorities suspended the search for Martinez on June 17, 2021.

If you would like to join the celebration, go to the La Vista Embassy Suites Conference Center between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. There will be a special prayer and music service at 2 p.m. The family asks that you come dressed casually and comfortably.

The obituary read, in part:

"Last May at this time, our son, Samuel Martinez, traveled to Kauai to spend time reading, thinking, and exploring. We last heard from him on May 13, the day after he arrived on the island. With the help of many experts, volunteers, family, and friends, we have spent the greater part of the last year looking for him. We believe Samuel is with God now. While there are no words suitable to express our sorrow, there are equally no words sufficient to express the joy he brought to our lives ... Samuel is the son of Ted and Cherie Martinez and the oldest brother of Logan and Elijah Martinez."

Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Area Community Foundation for later dispersal according to the funeral home's website.

