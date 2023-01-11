Family owners say Nettie's was looted while restaurant was still smoldering following December fire

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons — the daughter of two of the owners — says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive. A fundraiser planned for Jan. 22 has nearly sold out and members of the local restaurant industry have offered the family help.

There are, however, a few disappointments. As the remains of the building were still smoldering, Lyons said the family received calls that there were people on the property.

“We were not that far,” she said. “It only took us a couple of minutes to get there.”

By the time they arrived, someone had made off with a few hundred dollars in change, which survived the blaze in bank deposit bags stored in a desk that didn’t burn. Even worse, their cook had her purse in the store — with all her Christmas shopping money — and Lyons said they determined it was stolen as well.

Bellevue Police Department Lt. Howard Banks said that the lieutenant on duty during the night received a call from a Nettie's representative “asking for extra patrol due to seeing people digging through the burn.” He says BPD increased its patrols until private security could be hired.

Lyons says she tries to focus on the positive in the midst of the enormous loss.

“There’s a lot more good than bad. I just really try to ignore the bad.”

Not only have people reached out from across the metro with condolences and offers of help, she says she’s even heard from Air Force members stationed overseas who enjoyed Netties when they were in Bellevue.

While they lost irreplaceable family photos and mementos, there are also memories that they had in the restaurant. Lyons felt a connection to her late grandmother, Nettie, when she was working.

“I could still see my grandma sitting there,” she said.

Lyons also emphasized that helping employees was a top priority for the family as they figure out next steps for the restaurant.

“We felt so bad for our employees,” she said. “We personally delivered their final paychecks because we wanted to see them.”

A fundraiser is being held to help with the recovery process on Jan. 22 at Stocks N Bonds, 8528 Park Drive in Omaha from 12 p.m. to at least 8 p.m.

