FBI fraud investigation: Dodge County Sheriff pleads guilty, will surrender law enforcement certification

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel faces federal prison time - after admitting, according to the Department of Justice, to one count of wire fraud.



An FBI investigation showed Weitzel, as then-treasurer of the Dodge County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 17, transferred a total of $45,500 to personal bank accounts between 2018 and 2022.

Weitzel was named Dodge County Sheriff in 2023.

In admitting to one count of wire fraud, Weitzel 'agreed that he will surrender his law enforcement certification before the sentencing date in this case and that he will not work as a law enforcement officer in the future.'

3 News Now staff has attempted to contact Sheriff Weitzel regarding this case. So far, no comment.

Here is the full statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods, District of Nebraska:

On Monday, July 6, 2026, United States Attorney Lesley A. Woods announced criminal charges against Dustin Weitzel, 46, of Fremont, Nebraska. Weitzel was charged by information with one count of wire fraud. The penalties for wire fraud are a maximum of 20 years’ imprisonment, a maximum $250,000 fine, both such imprisonment and a fine, a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years, and a mandatory special assessment of $100. Weitzel is scheduled to be sentenced before Chief United States District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. on October 1, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The Dodge County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 17 (FOP17) was created in approximately 2006. It was a requirement for all Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies to be members of FOP17. It was also required for all FOP17 members to pay dues which were collected via an automatic paycheck withdrawal.

Weitzel has been employed by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office since 1999. At some point prior to 2018, Weitzel became Treasurer for FOP17 and served as Treasurer until February 2023. Weitzel stopped serving as Treasurer for FOP17 upon his being elected Sheriff of Dodge County. The dues for FOP17 were used to pay for FOP17’s attorney, an annual golf tournament, training, and various charitable causes. Weitzel’s role as Treasurer was to oversee the collection of dues, maintain the bank accounts, and report on the status of FOP17 funds at the FOP17 meetings. FOP17 had three bank accounts at First State Bank and Trust Co.: a checking account, a golf funds account, and a savings account. At all relevant times in the Information, Weitzel was the only FOP17 member with online access to FOP17’s bank accounts. Weitzel was also a signer on all three accounts.

From April 2018 through February 2022, while Weitzel was Treasurer for FOP17, he made 84 transactions between the FOP17 accounts at First State Bank and Trust Co. and Weitzel’s personal bank accounts at RVR Bank. These transactions were not authorized by the FOP17 Board and were not for FOP17 purposes. Many of the transfers from the FOP17 accounts into Weitzel’s personal accounts were to prevent overdrafts in Weitzel’s personal accounts. In total, $45,500 was wired from FOP17 accounts into Weitzel’s personal accounts. Weitzel in turn returned $40,750.01 in funds from his personal accounts to FOP17 accounts prior to detection. The remaining balance missing from FOP17 accounts is $4,749.99.

As part of this scheme, on August 28, 2020, Weitzel initiated a wire transfer in the amount of $2,500 from the FOP17 checking account at First State Bank and Trust Co. to Weitzel’s personal checking account at RVR Bank.

Weitzel was interviewed and admitted to this conduct.

As part of his plea agreement, Weitzel agreed that he will surrender his law enforcement certification before the sentencing date in this case and that he will not work as a law enforcement officer in the future.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

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