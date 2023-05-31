FBI Omaha seeking information related to threats made toward religious centers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — FBI Omaha is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for threatening notes left at two local religious establishments.

Here's what we know from authorities:

On 12/3/2022, a threatening note was found at St. John Paul II Newman Center on the University of Nebraska Omaha Campus.

The note read “Dear… if our right to abortion in Bellevue is taken away due to the attempt to pass an abortion ban and it gets passed we will shoot up your Newman center with our new AR14 rifles. Sincerely, Jane’s Revenge.”

FBI Omaha

On 12/3/2022 a threatening note was found taped to an exterior door at Christ Community Church.

The note read “Dear …, if the abortion ban goes into effect in Bellevue we’re going to shoot up your church with our AR14 rifles. Sincerely, Jane’s Revenge.”

FBI Omaha

The investigation has identified a vehicle of interest. It is believed to be a 1998-2004 tan/silver Chevrolet S10 Pickup truck, according to a press release.

FBI Omaha

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for these crimes.

Anyone with information is to call the FBI Omaha Field Office at 402-493-8688 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Folks can remain anonymous.

RELATED: Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.