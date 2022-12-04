Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 11:08 AM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 12:08:35-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now has confirmed with Christ Community Church, a second threatening note has been found.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, the note is similar to the one found at the St. John Paul II Newman Center Saturday.

Christ Community Church said they are working closely with the Omaha Police, regarding the threat.

Christ Community Church is a multi-generational Christian and Missionary Alliance church located in Omaha, Nebraska.

3 News Now reached out to law enforcement and will update the story as soon as we have more information.

SEE MORE: UNO Police increasing security after threatening note found Saturday morning

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018