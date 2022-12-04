Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now has confirmed with Christ Community Church, a second threatening note has been found.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, the note is similar to the one found at the St. John Paul II Newman Center Saturday.

Christ Community Church said they are working closely with the Omaha Police, regarding the threat.

Christ Community Church is a multi-generational Christian and Missionary Alliance church located in Omaha, Nebraska.

