Federal grant money helps Sarpy County Sheriff's Office deploy body-worn cameras

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office will be implementing the use of body-worn cameras. The department says the cameras and equipment were funded through the combination of a federal grant, federal forfeiture funds, and county budgetary funds. The Sheriff’s Office acquired 42 body-worn cameras, which will be worn by deputies assigned to the Road Patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted research, completed the federal grant application process, field-tested cameras, arranged funding, created policies, addressed storage and technical issues, acquired the equipment, and is currently training deputies. The department said this has been in process for a year-and-a-half.

The in-car camera systems will also be updated so that cameras in the cruisers and the body-worn cameras will work together on the same system.

The sheriff's department expects the cameras to be in use within a few weeks as deputies are training on using the new equipment.

