Federal hearing in Council Bluffs for California man with political 'hit list'

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — On Wednesday, defendant Kuachua Brillion Xiong and his defense counsel filed for a notice of insanity defense, which will postpone his preliminary hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. Xiong was arrested on Dec. 21 by the Cass County Sheriff's Department after deputies observed Xiong driving aggressively on I-80.

Upon executing the traffic stop, deputies became concerned when Xiong allegedly explained that he was on a road trip to the White House to execute members of a hit list that included top government officials of past and present including President Joe Biden and Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci as well as former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Authorities said that Xiong had weapons including an AR-15 and loaded magazines, ammunition, body armor, and detailed lists in accordance with the plans that he verbalized.

The 25-year-old was initially charged with making threats to a former president. Court filings from Wednesday show that U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Helen Adams granted a postponement of the preliminary hearing for March 28. In the meantime, Xiong will remain detained and is expected to undergo a mental exam/evaluation as co-filed with the notice of insanity defense.

