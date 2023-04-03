FEI World Cup Final draws world's best equestrian athletes to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dozens of equestrian athletes from around the world are in Omaha and will be competing in the FEI World Cup Finals at the CHI Health Center.

Horses and their riders will participate in jumping, vaulting and dressage competitions.

There will also be a special nod to Native American influence in the Omaha area and eastern Nebraska.

The FEI World Cup Finals begin Tuesday, April 4, and end Saturday, April 8.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com

SEE MORE: Horses arrive in Omaha for international FEI World Cup Finals

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.