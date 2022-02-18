Figure Skating Club of Omaha offering lessons for advanced and beginner skaters for over 80 years

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Olympics may be coming to an end, but you don't have to wait four years to watch competitive figure skating.

The Figure Skating Club of Omaha was established in 1939, making it one of the oldest clubs in the country.

The club coaches competitive skaters and also teacher beginners how to master moves on the ice.

FSOC will compete in one of its biggest tournaments of the year, the Omaha Winter Festival, February 24 - 27 at McLean Arena.

