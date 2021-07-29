Film Streams, Joslyn Art Museum team up for Art Deco movie series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater and the Joslyn Art Museum are teaming up for a series dedicated to one of the defining aesthetics of classic movies.

The series is called Interior Luxe: Art Deco in Three Films. It connects to the museum’s current exhibit on art deco, a popular style in the 1920s and '30s.

It’s characterized by bold lines, stark color contrast and lavish worlds, often seen in movies from Hollywood's Golden Age.

Over three Sundays in August, the theater will feature ‘Grand Hotel,’ ‘Flying Down to Rio’ and ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

“It’s really interesting to know the history of where these defining styles come from. You know, I think people, especially today, like, there’s so many adaptations and remakes of old Hollywood classics. And you need to know where that comes from, I think. I think it’s exciting," said Diana Martinez, artistic director of Film Streams.

You can buy tickets on Film Streams' website or at either of the Film Streams locations.

Joslyn's exhibit on art deco is on display until Sept. 5. Tickets are free for museum members and $10 for the general public.

