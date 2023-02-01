Final week for Warmth for Winter Coat Drive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you've been watching for the last couple of weeks, you know that we are approaching the end of our Warmth for Winter Coat Drive. Thanks to your incredible generosity, we've been able to get much-needed winter gear to the Heartland Hope Mission.

There's still time to donate new or gently used coats, hats, gloves and blankets at Godfather’s Pizza through Feb. 4.

This year, donations can also be dropped off in the KMTV 3 News Now outer lobby.

This morning, 3 News Now Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz was at the south Omaha location to speak with staff about the good your donations will do.

See more about the coat drive here.

