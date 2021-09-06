Fire officials investigating overnight Omaha warehouse fire

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fire officials are investigating an overnight warehouse fire near downtown Omaha.

Crews were called to the fire around 2:20 a.m. Sunday by an anonymous caller reporting smoke coming from the building. Fire officials said in a news release that investigators found evidence of squatters in the building.

Officials say the fire was contained to an office area and was under control within minutes. No injuries were reported in the fire.

