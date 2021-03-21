Fire rips through Fontenelle Hills Apartments

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - A Bellevue apartment building is a total loss following a fire on Saturday.

Fire crews responded to the Fontenelle Hills Apartments just after noon on Saturday.

Jack Syphers, a spokesman for the Bellevue Fire Department, said the preliminary cause of the fire is improper disposal of smoking materials.

The building didn't have a sprinkler system, Syphers said, because it was built in the 1970's before one was required.

The fire started on the top floor and spread. The roof eventually collapsed.

Syphers said the American Red Cross came in and assisted displaced residents.

No serious injuries were reported.

Syphers said the fire marshal will determine when the building will come down.

Fire crews remained on scene until 8 p.m.

Another fire tore through Fontenelle Hills Apartments on Christmas Day back in 2018, displacing at least nine families during that blaze.

