Fireworks available in most of Sarpy County Saturday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Bellino Fireworks began with just a single stand in Papillion nearly 40 years ago.

Now, it has 230 tents across six states, and more than 50 in the metro alone.

The tents in Council Bluffs have been open for more than a week, but dozens more around the metro will be opening up shop very soon.

Starting Saturday, June 25 at 8 a.m., tents will open across Sarpy County. La Vista is the only exception—it will allow firework sales starting on Tuesday, June 28, along with Omaha.

Bellino Fireworks will be offering all of the classics along with some new products that are simple but pack a punch.

"We're doing some color cartons if you will. Big packages that might have 7, 8, 10 cakes in them—a variety of mixes there,” Bellino Fireworks Manager Vince Bellino said. “So, rather than just buying one or two individual cakes you can buy the whole box and walk out with an entire show in one."

Bellino’s tips are to buy your fireworks early. The busiest days are July 3 & 4, if you wait until then the products will still be available, but lines will be much longer.

He also emphasized the importance of safety when handling fireworks and you should only use them as intended.

Now like everything else, fireworks will be a little more expensive this year.

"Shipping and logistics costs have gone up—it probably doubled from where we were at last year just to receive a container. That's not even the cost of the product; that's just the cost to ship the container,” Bellino said. “We ship 230 trailers for each site and work with third-party logistics companies to move those trailers, and fuel prices are different than they were last year."

Bellino says they will have plenty of options for you to save money though as well, including 14 different products that are buy one and get three free. He says these are usually some of the top sellers.

For more information on where Bellino Fireworks will be and what its tents will offer,