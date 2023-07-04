First day of new Council Bluffs trash and recycling service touted as 'better system'

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Out with the old and in with the new. A new contract with Waste Connections means changes for Council Bluffs residents and their waste collection system.

"Better program, better trucks and a better system going ahead of us," said Patrick Moore, a Waste Connections operations supervisor.

The new system provided residents with 96-gallon waste carts. But new carts weren't the only change. Nine new automated trucks were added to boost efficiency. Some trucks are for trash and others for recycling.

Tony Fiala, the solid waste superintendent, said that while the new trucks cover most of the city, some areas of town still need to be done with manual or semi-automated collection.

"We greatly reduced that manual labor off the streets," he said.

Moore explained how the automated trucks work.

"The toters (the trash and recycling carts) are set to the side so the truck is able to come up, grab the toters and dump them automatically and set them back down on the ground," said Moore.

Council Bluffs resident, Yamil Perello thinks the change is a positive one.

"They give you a good explanation of what to do with the trash cans," he said. "It seems pretty cool. It's a brand new truck, it seems a lot cleaner and it puts the thing, the garbage can, right back where it's supposed to be at."

Residents should place their carts at least three feet apart from each other and other objects. They should also have them out by 7:00 am on collection days.

"This is a slightly more safe, more efficient program, that will help keep the city cleaner with the lidded carts that will help reduce blown litter," said Fiala.

Garbage and yard waste pick-ups are weekly and recycling is every other week.

Residents can download the Waste Connect app to find their collection schedule. The app can also help with disposal questions on specific materials. Reminders and notifications are also available.

Next week, July 10-16, there will be a drop-off event at the Horseshoe Casino parking lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can also leave carts outside their homes with a "take me" tag between August 7-18.

