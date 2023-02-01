First Von Maur, now Target: Omaha woman shares experience being present for two shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There were a lot of shoppers at Super Target on West Center Road when the shooting happened on Tuesday afternoon.

That includes Cathy Mahannah.

She was looking for Valentine's day gifts for her grandkids. 3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson met up with her at her home, which was not far from the store.

Cathy’s experience in her own words

“I was at Target. I had just gotten into the store and was looking through the dollar spot stuff. And I heard a loud bang,” she said.

“Then, when I looked, people were tearing out of the thing. And I think I heard someone say 'There's an active shooter.' And I think I heard a couple of other pops after that. So I just took off. Luckily, I was right by the entrance. So I took off and ran to the parking lot. And then I go to the parking. I couldn't find my car. I think I was in such a panic. And I heard a couple more pops out in the parking lot,” said Mahannah.

“When I was pulling out of Target, they had the employees at the entrances to pull in — telling everybody 'Go! Go! There's an active shooter.’ So they really responded very well,” she said.

“You know, this is so crazy. That Von Maur shooting? I was at Von Maur that day, but I was sitting out in the parking lot then I had a sudden thought like, 'I don't wanna go in here.' So I ended up leaving and driving home. And as I was driving home, the shooting was going on. So I thought, 'Well I've got a little guardian angel that's telling me not to go in there,'” said Mahannah.

“It never even entered my mind today. But I tell ya, I don't wanna go in that store again for a long time. It was, it was, like traumatic I felt like. I'm pretty sure everyone who was in there is feeling the same way right now,” she said.

