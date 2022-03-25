Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fish fry Friday at St. John the Baptist in Fort Calhoun

Fish fries are a time-honored tradition here in the metro, and this week Alyssa Curtis visited Fort Calhoun for a fish fry at St. John the Baptist.
Posted at 6:29 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 19:29:49-04

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (KMTV) — Fish fries are a time-honored tradition here in the metro.

They're used to practice Lent but also to gather with friends and family, and because they're so special, we want to highlight a different one each week.

On Friday, March 25, 3 News Now visited St. John the Baptist in Fort Calhoun.

They open their doors at 5 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. and they'll continue serving until they run out of food.

St. John's fish fry is all about bringing the community together and building relationships. For a list of metro-area fish fries coming up, visit this link.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018