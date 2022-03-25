Fish fry Friday at St. John the Baptist in Fort Calhoun

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (KMTV) — Fish fries are a time-honored tradition here in the metro.

They're used to practice Lent but also to gather with friends and family, and because they're so special, we want to highlight a different one each week.

On Friday, March 25, 3 News Now visited St. John the Baptist in Fort Calhoun.

They open their doors at 5 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. and they'll continue serving until they run out of food.

St. John's fish fry is all about bringing the community together and building relationships. For a list of metro-area fish fries coming up, visit this link.

