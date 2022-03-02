A list of Omaha area Lenten fish frys in 2022

OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — Fish Frys during Lent are a time-honored tradition in Omaha and its surrounding communities. Newcomers are often surprised by the zeal with which we approach these annual gatherings. Unfortunately, as with all things over the last year, many organizations are either canceling their regular events or adapting them to the pandemic.
This year, many of these gatherings are getting back to normal after COVID-19 limited some events, which are often big fundraisers for churches and other community groups.
We've started a list of local fish frys and would love to add more to it. Please send us an email with tips for metro area residents looking for their Lenten fish fry fix: news@3newsnow.com
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
March 4 - April 8
3304 4th Ave, Council Bluffs, IA
Dine-in & Take-out ($14 adults / $7 kids 10 and under)
4:40 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Call for carryout: 712.323.0014
Website
Croatian Cultural Society of Omaha
March 4 - April 15
8711 S 36th St, Bellevue, NE
Dine-in & Take-out ($11)
Full Bar
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Call for carryout: 402.733.1018
Facebook
Gretna American Legion Post 216
March 4 - April 15
(All you can eat)
5 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Adults $12 / Vets $10 / Kids 2-12 $6)
Facebook
Holy Ghost
Feb. 25 - April 8
Dine-in or carry-out
4 p.m. - 8 p.m
Facebook
Holy Name
Feb. 25 - April 8
4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
HolyNameOmaha.org
Mary Our Queen
March 4
Dine-in
Facebook
Omaha Press Club
Fish Friday menu specials
Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m
OmahaPressClub.com
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary
Glenwood, Iowa
March 4 - April 8
5 p.m.
HolyRosaryGlenwood.org
Our Lady of Lourdes-St. Adalbert
March 4, March 18, April 1
Facebook
Papillion American Legion/ Moran’s Grill
March 2, March 4 - April 8
230 W Lincoln Street, Papillion, NE
Dine-in & Take-out
Call to place order: 402.677.1142
Facebook
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus, Gretna
March 4 - April 8
5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m
7790 S. 192 Street, Gretna, NE
Order Online: Website
[Ordering closes at 12 P.M. every Friday]
St. Columbkille
Papillion, Nebraska
March 4 - April 8
5 p.m.
saintcolumbkille.org
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
March 11, March 18, April 8
5419 N 114th St, Omaha, NE
Limited seating / Take-out
5 p.m - 7:30 p.m
Facebook
St. James
March 4, March 18, April 1
4720 N 90th St, Omaha, NE
Dine-in & Take-out
5 p.m. - 8 p.m
Facebook
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
March 4 - April 8
602 Park Ave, Omaha, NE
Drive-thru / Curbside pickup / Online orders
4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m
Order online
Facebook
St. Matthew Catholic Church, Bellevue
12330 S 36th St
Facebook
St. Patrick's, Council Bluffs
March 4 - April 8
4 Valley View Dr. Council Bluffs, IA
Dine-in
5 p.m - 7 p.m.
Facebook
St. Stephen the Martyr Knights of Columbus
March 4 - April 8
16701 S Street, Omaha, NE
Dine-in & Take-out
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Website
St. Vincent de Paul
March 4 - April 8
14330 Eagle Run Drive, Omaha, NE
Dine-in & Take-out (Adults $12 / Seniors $10 / Kids 4-12 $7)
5:30 P.M. - 8:30 P.M.
Website
VFW Post 2503
Feb 19 - March 26
8904 Military Rd, Omaha, NE
Dine-in ($8)
5 p.m. - 7 p.m
Website