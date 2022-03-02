A list of Omaha area Lenten fish frys in 2022

OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — Fish Frys during Lent are a time-honored tradition in Omaha and its surrounding communities. Newcomers are often surprised by the zeal with which we approach these annual gatherings. Unfortunately, as with all things over the last year, many organizations are either canceling their regular events or adapting them to the pandemic.

This year, many of these gatherings are getting back to normal after COVID-19 limited some events, which are often big fundraisers for churches and other community groups.

We've started a list of local fish frys and would love to add more to it. Please send us an email with tips for metro area residents looking for their Lenten fish fry fix: news@3newsnow.com

Corpus Christi Catholic Church

March 4 - April 8

3304 4th Ave, Council Bluffs, IA

Dine-in & Take-out ($14 adults / $7 kids 10 and under)

4:40 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Call for carryout: 712.323.0014

Website

Croatian Cultural Society of Omaha

March 4 - April 15

8711 S 36th St, Bellevue, NE

Dine-in & Take-out ($11)

Full Bar

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Call for carryout: 402.733.1018

Facebook

Gretna American Legion Post 216

March 4 - April 15

(All you can eat)

5 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Adults $12 / Vets $10 / Kids 2-12 $6)

Facebook

Holy Ghost

Feb. 25 - April 8

Dine-in or carry-out

4 p.m. - 8 p.m

Facebook

Holy Name

Feb. 25 - April 8

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

HolyNameOmaha.org

Mary Our Queen

March 4

Dine-in

Facebook

Omaha Press Club

Fish Friday menu specials

Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m

OmahaPressClub.com

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary

Glenwood, Iowa

March 4 - April 8

5 p.m.

HolyRosaryGlenwood.org

Our Lady of Lourdes-St. Adalbert

March 4, March 18, April 1

Facebook

Papillion American Legion/ Moran’s Grill

March 2, March 4 - April 8

230 W Lincoln Street, Papillion, NE

Dine-in & Take-out

Call to place order: 402.677.1142

Facebook

St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus, Gretna

March 4 - April 8

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m

7790 S. 192 Street, Gretna, NE

Order Online: Website

[Ordering closes at 12 P.M. every Friday]

St. Columbkille

Papillion, Nebraska

March 4 - April 8

5 p.m.

saintcolumbkille.org

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

March 11, March 18, April 8

5419 N 114th St, Omaha, NE

Limited seating / Take-out

5 p.m - 7:30 p.m

Facebook

St. James

March 4, March 18, April 1

4720 N 90th St, Omaha, NE

Dine-in & Take-out

5 p.m. - 8 p.m

Facebook

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church

March 4 - April 8

602 Park Ave, Omaha, NE

Drive-thru / Curbside pickup / Online orders

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m

Order online

Facebook

St. Matthew Catholic Church, Bellevue

12330 S 36th St

Facebook

St. Patrick's, Council Bluffs

March 4 - April 8

4 Valley View Dr. Council Bluffs, IA

Dine-in

5 p.m - 7 p.m.

Facebook

St. Stephen the Martyr Knights of Columbus

March 4 - April 8

16701 S Street, Omaha, NE

Dine-in & Take-out

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Website

St. Vincent de Paul

March 4 - April 8

14330 Eagle Run Drive, Omaha, NE

Dine-in & Take-out (Adults $12 / Seniors $10 / Kids 4-12 $7)

5:30 P.M. - 8:30 P.M.

Website

VFW Post 2503

Feb 19 - March 26

8904 Military Rd, Omaha, NE

Dine-in ($8)

5 p.m. - 7 p.m

Website

