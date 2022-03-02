Watch
A list of Omaha area Lenten fish frys in 2022

Posted at 12:17 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 13:17:12-05

OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — Fish Frys during Lent are a time-honored tradition in Omaha and its surrounding communities. Newcomers are often surprised by the zeal with which we approach these annual gatherings. Unfortunately, as with all things over the last year, many organizations are either canceling their regular events or adapting them to the pandemic.

This year, many of these gatherings are getting back to normal after COVID-19 limited some events, which are often big fundraisers for churches and other community groups.

We've started a list of local fish frys and would love to add more to it. Please send us an email with tips for metro area residents looking for their Lenten fish fry fix: news@3newsnow.com

Corpus Christi Catholic Church
March 4 - April 8
3304 4th Ave, Council Bluffs, IA
Dine-in & Take-out ($14 adults / $7 kids 10 and under)
4:40 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Call for carryout: 712.323.0014
Website

Croatian Cultural Society of Omaha
March 4 - April 15
8711 S 36th St, Bellevue, NE
Dine-in & Take-out ($11)
Full Bar
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Call for carryout: 402.733.1018
Facebook

Gretna American Legion Post 216
March 4 - April 15
(All you can eat)
5 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Adults $12 / Vets $10 / Kids 2-12 $6)
Facebook

Holy Ghost
Feb. 25 - April 8
Dine-in or carry-out
4 p.m. - 8 p.m
Facebook

Holy Name
Feb. 25 - April 8
4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
HolyNameOmaha.org

Mary Our Queen
March 4
Dine-in
Facebook

Omaha Press Club
Fish Friday menu specials
Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m
OmahaPressClub.com

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary
Glenwood, Iowa
March 4 - April 8
5 p.m.
HolyRosaryGlenwood.org

Our Lady of Lourdes-St. Adalbert
March 4, March 18, April 1
Facebook

Papillion American Legion/ Moran’s Grill
March 2, March 4 - April 8
230 W Lincoln Street, Papillion, NE
Dine-in & Take-out
Call to place order: 402.677.1142
Facebook

St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus, Gretna
March 4 - April 8
5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m
7790 S. 192 Street, Gretna, NE
Order Online: Website
[Ordering closes at 12 P.M. every Friday]

St. Columbkille
Papillion, Nebraska
March 4 - April 8
5 p.m.
saintcolumbkille.org

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
March 11, March 18, April 8
5419 N 114th St, Omaha, NE
Limited seating / Take-out
5 p.m - 7:30 p.m
Facebook

St. James
March 4, March 18, April 1
4720 N 90th St, Omaha, NE
Dine-in & Take-out
5 p.m. - 8 p.m
Facebook

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
March 4 - April 8
602 Park Ave, Omaha, NE
Drive-thru / Curbside pickup / Online orders
4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m
Order online
Facebook

St. Matthew Catholic Church, Bellevue
12330 S 36th St
Facebook

St. Patrick's, Council Bluffs
March 4 - April 8
4 Valley View Dr. Council Bluffs, IA
Dine-in
5 p.m - 7 p.m.
Facebook

St. Stephen the Martyr Knights of Columbus
March 4 - April 8
16701 S Street, Omaha, NE
Dine-in & Take-out
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Website

St. Vincent de Paul
March 4 - April 8
14330 Eagle Run Drive, Omaha, NE
Dine-in & Take-out (Adults $12 / Seniors $10 / Kids 4-12 $7)
5:30 P.M. - 8:30 P.M.
Website

VFW Post 2503
Feb 19 - March 26
8904 Military Rd, Omaha, NE
Dine-in ($8)
5 p.m. - 7 p.m
Website

